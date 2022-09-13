City of Amarillo to host public meeting about Bolton Street project tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a public meeting tomorrow about a project on Bolton Street.

A press release said the meeting is at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday for the Bolton Street Transfer Line Trench Repair Project at Amarillo Downtown library, 413 S.E. 4th Ave.

City officials will be there to provide information on the project and answer questions.

For a quick overview, the project consists of trench and surface repairs above a water transfer line that runs along Bolton from Southeast 13th Avenue to Southeast 27th Avenue.

The work includes removing and replacing material above the transfer line, curb and gutter repair, installing temporary and permanent street markings and asphaltic pavement restoration.

For the project, city council leaders awarded a $2.5 million contract to Amarillo Utility Contractors, Inc, which includes provisions to help minimize the impact to neighborhood traffic.

Officials said residents may want to find an alternative route during the project. They are also advised to use caution and to expect delays.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.