Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates food to local nonprofits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is donating a truckload of food to local nonprofits.

Today, half of the donation went toward Catholic Charities of Amarillo while the rest was donated to the High Plains Food Bank.

The church said the donation could not have come at a better time.

“There’s always a great need for these staples,” said Lani Hall of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. “It’s been hard to get them recently and to have them donated with foods that anyone can use and so those who are food insecure will have a great bounty for them for receiving these foods that are easily used.

A Catholic Charities representative said the donation will impact the area, especially as COVID-19 funding from the government begins to dry up.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.