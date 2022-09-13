Amarillo firefighters to raise money with Fill the Boots fundraiser this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters will raise money by filling their boots at various intersections this week.

Amarillo Fire Department is taking part in the Fill the Boot for Muscular Dystrophy Association starting tomorrow.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, firefighters will be at busy intersections to take money donations.

The following intersections are:

Interstate 40 and Ross Street

Interstate 40 and Southwest Western Street

34th Avenue and Bell Street

45th Avenue and Southwest Coulter Street

While firefighters are taking donations at these intersections, drivers are advised to use caution.

