Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential burglary.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Aug. 20, at around 6:30 p.m., a suspect burglarized a residence near the 6700 block of Columbia Lane.

The report states that the suspect pulled up to the residence in a Ford or Lincoln SUV.

He was later seen leaving with an electric lawn mower from the residence.

If you have any information about the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to the arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

