Warming Back Up

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After a chilly fall-like weekend, warmer weather is set to return to the area. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the day today, and despite starting the day down in the 50s, we’ll see highs climb into the upper-80s and low-90s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph. Now, this afternoon, a spotty shower or two could pop up in parts of the region, but chances are there. Better rain chances could return late Tuesday into Wednesday as well.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

