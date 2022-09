AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Much warmer after the sharp cool-down over the weekend. A ridge of high pressure, with a few weak disturbances, will cover the region for the next days. High temperatures will be near and above average through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in a few spots, mainly in the afternoons, for the middle part of the week.

