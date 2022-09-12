Storybridge celebrating 5,000 kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is celebrating 5,000 local kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Imagination Library sends each enrolled child a new book in the mail every month until their fifth birthday.

Storybridge pays for the books so the families don’t have to.

The program launched in 2021 and was estimated to take over two year’s to reach 5,000 kids.

The milestone was achieved a year early.

