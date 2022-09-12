Storybridge celebrating 5,000 kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Who's Hiring?
Storybridge is celebrating 5,000 local kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.(Source: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is celebrating 5,000 local kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Imagination Library sends each enrolled child a new book in the mail every month until their fifth birthday.

Storybridge pays for the books so the families don’t have to.

The program launched in 2021 and was estimated to take over two year’s to reach 5,000 kids.

The milestone was achieved a year early.

For more information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, click here.

