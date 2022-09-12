Sod Poodles wrap up regular season at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have only been a part of the community for four years, and they have built a loyal fan base. Season ticket holder Connie Kesler is already planning to buy her same seats for next year.

“Well, it’s awesome. I don’t think it gets any better than this, Hodgetown,” said Kesler.

The atmosphere at Hodgetown is what gives the team that extra motivation on gamedays.

“When you have a fan base like this you have those days when you come out and you don’t feel like playing and you’re a bit tired. But they are just out there screaming and hollering they put that adrenaline boost and it just gets you ready to go and you can see the guys feed off that energy,” said Coach Roof.

Infielder Blaze Alexander is thankful for such a loving and supporting community who always has his and his team’s back.

“They mean a lot to us, me and the whole team and our staff. When they come out and gives us the energy to perform and do our best every day. So, we really appreciate them packing out the house and supporting us all year,” said Blaze.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.