Sibling duo leads WT Cross Country

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Coach Daniel talked about the sibling’s prior success and how they are bringing it to WT now.

“I think Innocence and Florance have both stepped up and proved their fitness early on which is always exciting to see and they’re both individuals that have had a lot of experience, they were transfers from junior college and they have really shown that they can show up and compete at big meets,” said Coach Daniel.

Florance and Innocence’s both captured Lone Star runner of the week awards for their performance last weekend. Innocence speaks on how proud he is of his sister.

“I don’t know if there’s a way to describe that because she has improved so much and then she just like every single time she runs she get better and better. I can’t be more proud of her. She’s incredible,” said Innocence.

The sibling duo has been running together the past four season. Their bond grows stronger each year on and off the track.

“He is very like my motivator, he’s, my inspiration. Like he is the one who actually made me start running, and being with him in a team, it’s something it’s easier on my side.  Like if I’m struggling, he’s there for me, he’s always pushing me,” said Florance.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

