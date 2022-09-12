Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids, Inc.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for soccer, basketball and volleyball at Kids, Inc.

Children ages four through fifth grade can sign up for recreational indoor soccer and costs $78. Indoor soccer kicks off Oct. 21.

Boys basketball is open to boys in kindergarten through eighth grade and costs $88. Basketball starts Nov. 4.

Volleyball is open to players in second to eighth grade and costs $83. Volleyball games start Nov. 4.

To register your child, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.