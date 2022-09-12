Who's Hiring?
Quick Warm-Up

(KFDA)
By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -After the fall-feeling cool air over the weekend, temperatures warm back up quickly. Average highs this time of year are in the mid-80s. Much of the week ahead will be above average, getting into the 90s. A small disturbance brings a chance of some isolated showers on Monday. Most areas will be dry. By mid-week there is another small chance of a few showers. The end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend look dry.

