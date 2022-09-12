Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit to get two new license plate readers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new crime fighting tool is on the way to the area as the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit has been approved for two new license plate readers.

The unit serves the top 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle and is responsible for recovering and returning stolen vehicles the new license plate readers are more technologically advanced than the one the unit currently uses.

“We’re getting two new license plate readers which will be placed on our vehicles,” says Patrick McBroom, commander, PABTU. “There’ll be mobile readers and they’re used to recover stolen vehicles.”

Some perks of the new readers are it can locate a car based on a specific bumper sticker and the results are immediate to let the officer know if it’s a stolen vehicle.

“Technology has increased so much or we can put those minute details of a stolen vehicle in those readers and it’ll hit them,” says McBroom. “Our old systems don’t do that.”

Officers say the license plate readers assist with their mission of getting stolen cars found and back to their owners.

“With the license plate readers, they’re reading the tag and videoing the cars as we drive by,” says Sgt. Mitchell Matthews, Amarillo Police Department, assigned to PABTU. “We can see in all directions with that device.”

Since 2020, almost 300 cars have been recovered by the PABTU. Officers in the unit say the new license plate readers could help boost those numbers.

“We generally try to pick areas with high crime or areas that we recovered stolen vehicles in before,” says Sgt. Martin Birkenfeld, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to PABTU. “I’ll go around and drive down streets, through parking lots down, alleys and scan all the license plates of the vehicles in the area and run them to see if they’re stolen.”

The license plate readers can also be used for solving and suppressing crimes by collecting crime data investigating shootings and tracking wanted people across in the Panhandle.

