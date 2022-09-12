Pampa United Way hosting 6th Annual Dine United Banquet this Saturday
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa United Way will be hosting the 6th Annual Dine United Banquet.
The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Auditorium, featuring Illusionists Jared Hall and Ventriloquist Maegan Hall.
There will be catered food available.
Tickets cost $40 per person, $120 for Family and $50 at the door.
To get tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.