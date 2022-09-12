Pampa United Way hosting 6th Annual Dine United Banquet this Saturday

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa United Way will be hosting the 6th Annual Dine United Banquet.

The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Auditorium, featuring Illusionists Jared Hall and Ventriloquist Maegan Hall.

There will be catered food available.

Tickets cost $40 per person, $120 for Family and $50 at the door.

To get tickets, click here.

