New Mexico’s police departments will receive funding to increase hire of officers

The New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has awarded over $40 million to 29 New Mexico Police Departments.((Source: KCBS/KCAL/CNN))
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has awarded over $40 million to 29 New Mexico Police Departments.

The funding will go towards hiring more than 300 new officers.

Below are the details of funding each department will receive:

  • Clovis Police Department will receive over $1.4 million to hire 11 officers.
  • Logan Police Department will receive over $260,000 to hire two more officers.
  • Portales Police Department will receive over $500,000 to hire four more officers.
  • Union County Sheriff’s Office will receive over $260,000 to hire two more officers.
  • Tucumcari Police Department will receive over $700,000 to hire six more officers.

