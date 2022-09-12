New Mexico’s police departments will receive funding to increase hire of officers
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has awarded over $40 million to 29 New Mexico Police Departments.
The funding will go towards hiring more than 300 new officers.
Below are the details of funding each department will receive:
- Clovis Police Department will receive over $1.4 million to hire 11 officers.
- Logan Police Department will receive over $260,000 to hire two more officers.
- Portales Police Department will receive over $500,000 to hire four more officers.
- Union County Sheriff’s Office will receive over $260,000 to hire two more officers.
- Tucumcari Police Department will receive over $700,000 to hire six more officers.
