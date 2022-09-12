Amarillo College & West Texas A&M University announce plan to increase teachers in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University announced today a new plan to put high school students on a fast track to become certified teachers.

One2Teach is program which will significantly cut time and costs for high school students who want to become teachers by allowing them to earn their duel credits, and seamlessly transfer from high school, to AC, then to WT.

“This program is vital to the Panhandle. We don’t have enough teachers in classrooms right now so we have to grow our own educators,” said Assistant Dean of Graduate Programs and Professional Certifications Sylvia Nugent Professor of Education & Associate Professor ESL/Bilingual EducationDr. Beth Garcia.

Students will be able to save time and money with this program.

“They’ll save cost in part because they’re paying tuition fees at a lower rate all the way as they end up going through and they’ll end up doing it quite a bit quicker, so two ways to save money for students. Also it will get them in the classroom quicker which is really where we need them,” said Dr. Neil Terry, Executive Vice President and Provost & Paul Engler Professor of Economics.

One2Teach was designed to help lessen the time students traditionally would need to go to school, but still allows them to get all of the experience and preparation needed.

“We couldn’t combine two years of teacher preparation, and do a quality job in one year, they need that two full years. It was important to reduce the time and costs to bachelor’s degree and teacher certification,” said Garcia.

The program will allow students to network with the education community and be mentored through the entire process, with some being able to cut their time to their bachelor’s degree in half.

“Their high schools are going to build a network around them, they’re gonna support them because we know our rural communities need teachers. In some of our smaller towns, they can take their dual credit, they can come to ac transferred, and eventually return back to their hometowns,” said Dennis Sarine, Director of Teacher Preparation & Early Childhood Education.

The program expects to expand across the Panhandle and across Texas in the future.

Current school districts partnered with WT and AC are Dumas, Hereford, Canyon and Amarillo.

If you are a student interested in the program, and would like to know more click here, or speak with your school counselor.

