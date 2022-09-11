Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Ukraine nuclear plant shuts down after outside power restored

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said, 'We are playing with fire,' as he describes his experience at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. (Source: UNTV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukraine’s atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday.
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
A man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail...
Man arrested after officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Sept. 10
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

Latest News

Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 9/10
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 9/10
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns
State of the City Festival
State of the City Festival
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures