Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Quick Cool-Down

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The substantial cool-down behind the cold front will be short-lived. Below average highs will continue on Sunday but temperatures will rise back closer to average, mid 80s, and above early in the week. Rain chances continue through the weekend but decrease through the day on Sunday. Other than a small chance of a few shower on Wednesday the forecast through next weekend looks dry.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday.
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
A man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail...
Man arrested after officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Sept. 10
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

Latest News

Quick Cool-Down
Cooler Weekend
Cooler Weekend
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler Air For The Weekend
Cooler For The Weekend