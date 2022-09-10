Quick Cool-Down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The substantial cool-down behind the cold front will be short-lived. Below average highs will continue on Sunday but temperatures will rise back closer to average, mid 80s, and above early in the week. Rain chances continue through the weekend but decrease through the day on Sunday. Other than a small chance of a few shower on Wednesday the forecast through next weekend looks dry.

