Man arrested after officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue

A man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail...
A man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail this morning.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail this morning.

According to officials, on September 10, at around 4:45 a.m., an off-duty Amarillo Police officer was at his home and overheard a disturbance nearby.

The officer went outside and saw a crowd at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail.

Officials say there were people screaming and there was a physical fight.

The off-duty officer intervened and attempted to stop the assault.  

A man involved in the altercation got into a vehicle and peeled out and jumped a curb, heading towards the officer and crowd of people.

The release says the officer noticed the danger to the crowd and fired into the vehicle striking the driver.

The suspect is in police custody at a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

