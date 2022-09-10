Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for respiratory infections in children that can lead to paralysis.(halfpoint via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WCCO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking pediatricians to be on the lookout for a rare but serious respiratory infection in children.

It’s not the flu or COVID-19; it’s called Enterovirus D68, which can lead to a condition that causes paralysis.

The infection, which tends to emerge in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.

AFM causes weakness in the arms and legs; in some cases, it can even lead to paralysis.

Health officials said the average age of children affected is three, and kids with asthma may be at higher risk.

Enterovirus D68 can be tricky to diagnose because its symptoms mirror those of the common cold, like runny nose, cough and fever.

Parents should contact their child’s doctor if they notice their child is having difficulty breathing or if their symptoms worsen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday.
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
A man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail...
Man arrested after officer involved shooting near Nasa Avenue
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Sept. 10
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

Latest News

Cooler Weekend
Cooler Weekend
FILE - Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
Britain's King Charles III, looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's...
Charles proclaimed king as world mourns late queen
O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 85th birthday with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.
‘You’re only as old as you feel’: 85-year-old celebrates birthday with annual river backflip