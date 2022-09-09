Who's Hiring?
‘We’re communicating with them’: WT and AC focus on new initiative’s to retain students

wt students
wt students(n/a)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College have both begun new initiatives to help retain students after the pandemic took a toll on the schools.

WT began the “Start Strong” program in fall 2021, and has seen success so far, seeing a massive increase in student retention.

“We have the highest freshman to sophomore retention rate going back to 1988. We have almost 70 percent of our freshman classes returning,” said Michael Knox, Vice President of Enrollment Management at WTAMU.

AC began its “Smart Start to Finish” campaign this fall semester, and is hopeful it will turn its downward trending numbers around.

“The whole Smart Start to Finish initiative is about helping students to stay at home to be retained, and for them to complete their academic goals,” said Bob Austin, Vice President of Enrollment Management at AC.

AC rates are down this first eight week period, but officials said they will not know complete numbers until the end of the fall semester.

Both institutions have seen similar reasons as to students moving to dropping from classes.

The reasons range from financial struggles, to not feeling at home on the campuses.

“Students don’t feel connected sometimes,” said Knox. “The ‘Start Strong’ initiative is designed to get them connected so they feel a sense of belonging. They leave to work and that’s really tied to the financials, many times we can help keep the student here or if nothing else, make a plan for them to come back.”

AC is focusing on a similar aspect for retention.

“We’re communicating with them when they feel like they’re struggling and don’t want to go on with your education. Hopefully we can address those issues immediately and help the students to get back on track and make it to the finish line,” said Austin.

Both AC and WT are working to help students in all aspects, and offer any resource available to help keep students in classes, so they can finish their goals.

“We’re making sure that we’re all doing everything that we can to help the students to stay on their pathways because it’s easy to walk away from,’ said Austin.

