Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Tricky Forecast

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For your Friday today, we’re not really expecting anything too noteworthy to happen, at least earlier in the day. We’ll see a sunny start to the day, with highs climbing into the 90s. Cloud cover will steadily increase as we head into the afternoon hours, ahead of an incoming cold front that looks to push into the area by late Friday, especially in the northwest. This could prompt some showers tonight. Then for Saturday, we’re watching the timing of the cold front as it sets up to push through the area. If it comes in fast, we’ll see a dramatic cool down, and better rain chances to the south, visa versa if it comes in slower. Rain chances however, do look to persist into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail.
Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant Airlines no longer at Rick Husband International Airport
Jason Campion
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after officials find fentanyl, marijuana on Greyhound bus

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler Air Coming
Cooler Air Coming
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 9/8
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 9/8
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet Before a Weekend System