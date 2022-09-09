Tricky Forecast

For your Friday today, we’re not really expecting anything too noteworthy to happen, at least earlier in the day. We’ll see a sunny start to the day, with highs climbing into the 90s. Cloud cover will steadily increase as we head into the afternoon hours, ahead of an incoming cold front that looks to push into the area by late Friday, especially in the northwest. This could prompt some showers tonight. Then for Saturday, we’re watching the timing of the cold front as it sets up to push through the area. If it comes in fast, we’ll see a dramatic cool down, and better rain chances to the south, visa versa if it comes in slower. Rain chances however, do look to persist into Sunday morning.

