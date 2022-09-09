AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout that will be held on Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.

The Steakout will be hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The event will include a steak dinner, music, a live and silent auction, dancing, and casino games.

The money raised from the event will help provide services to children and adults’ who struggle with seizures in West Texas.

