Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout that will be held on Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout that will be held on Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.

The Steakout will be hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The event will include a steak dinner, music, a live and silent auction, dancing, and casino games.

The money raised from the event will help provide services to children and adults’ who struggle with seizures in West Texas.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, click here.

