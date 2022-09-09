Third annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding October lineup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Third Annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding its October lineup.

The event will have 10 local DJ’s who will perform on the silent disco stage and over 30 local businesses and food trucks are slated to attend.

Performances from several artists - including Neil Frances, Flamingosis and Vamping will also take the stage.

Festival organizers are warning tickets are now limited and start at 30 dollars.

To get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.