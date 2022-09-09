Who's Hiring?
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday

Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday.

This Sunday, September 11, a commemoration ceremony will be held at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial to honor the fallen heroes during the 9/11 attack.

Members from the Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Medical Services, LifeStar, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, and Potter County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other agencies from the surrounding area, will be present.

The ceremony promptly begins at 8:40 a.m. and features Army veteran and NAACP Vice-President David Lovejoy as the keynote speaker.

There will be a rifle volleys and ‘Taps’ will follow a moment of silence.

An honor guard will raise the flag as LifeStar performs a flyover.

Parking may be limited due to a large number of emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

