Register for WT homecoming parade by Sep. 15
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone wanting to be in the West Texas A&M University homecoming parade will need to do so by Sep. 15.
The homecoming parade kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Russell Long Blvd. on Oct. 1.
The parade will have floats, cars, livestock, band and more. Parade goers are invited to bring a lawn chair.
WT students and campus organizations can register for free, nonprofit organizations will register for $50, and businesses will register for $75.
The registration form can be viewed and filled out here.
