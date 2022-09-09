Register for WT homecoming parade by Sep. 15

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone wanting to be in the West Texas A&M University homecoming parade will need to do so by Sep. 15.

The homecoming parade kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Russell Long Blvd. on Oct. 1.

The parade will have floats, cars, livestock, band and more. Parade goers are invited to bring a lawn chair.

WT students and campus organizations can register for free, nonprofit organizations will register for $50, and businesses will register for $75.

The registration form can be viewed and filled out here.

