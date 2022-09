AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Women’s Center will be hosting a luncheon ‘Untold Stories - Standing Strong’ this Tuesday.

The luncheon will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m., at the Civic Center Heritage Room.

DWC wants to share untold stories of the employees successes.

Tickets are available to purchase here.

