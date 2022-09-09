Cooler Air For The Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will push south across the Panhandle through the day on Saturday. Highs will be cooler across the north and warmer across the south on Saturday, and the entire region will be 20-25 degrees cooler on Sunday. Rain chances increase with the front. Scattered light showers are possible across the north early Saturday, then rain, and a few thunderstorms are more likely Saturday afternoon and night. A lingering shower or two are still possible Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures bounce back quickly early next week, in the upper 80s and near 90.

