Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Cooler Air For The Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will push south across the Panhandle through the day on Saturday. Highs will be cooler across the north and warmer across the south on Saturday, and the entire region will be 20-25 degrees cooler on Sunday. Rain chances increase with the front. Scattered light showers are possible across the north early Saturday, then rain, and a few thunderstorms are more likely Saturday afternoon and night. A lingering shower or two are still possible Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures bounce back quickly early next week, in the upper 80s and near 90.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail.
Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday.
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant Airlines no longer at Rick Husband International Airport

Latest News

Cooler For The Weekend
Shelden Web Graphic
Tricky Forecast
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler Air Coming
Cooler Air Coming