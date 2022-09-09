Who's Hiring?
COA: Wastewater spill at Hollywood Road facility contained

City of Amarillo logo
City of Amarillo logo(PRNewswire)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city officials said today that a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Reclamation Facility was contained yesterday morning.

A city of Amarillo press release said the spill was about two to three million gallons and started on Wednesday and was contained Thursday at 5:00 a.m.

The flow equalization basin/storm basin had overflowed onto property moving east from the basins to the playa lake east of the plant, located at 3700 S.E. Loop 335.

City workers used chlorine tablets on the runoff flow to clean up the spill.

The incident does not pose a threat to nearby water wells or water sources, officials said.

Anyone who comes into contact with the spill are advised to call the city at (806) 378-5219.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality was notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

The spill poses no threat to nearby water wells or water sources. If any person comes into contact with the spill, please contact the City of Amarillo.

