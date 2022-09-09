Who's Hiring?
Center for Advancement hosting free recovery prayer lunch next week

Recovery Prayer Lunch
Recovery Prayer Lunch(Center for Advancement)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is hosting a recovery prayer lunch next week.

The lunch is Wednesday, Sep. 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to the public at 2308 S.W. 7th Ave.

At the event, participants will come together to support and pray for recovery programs in the community, individuals who are recovering, their families, and those who struggle with addiction and mental health.

The lunch is in honor of National Recovery Month with the following agencies participating: Another Chance House, Celebrate Recovery, Cenikor, Center for Advancement, Downtown Women’s Center, Faith City Mission, Life Challenge of Amarillo and Patsy’s Place Transitional Home.

Visitors will be able to visit each booth to learn about their recovery programs.

Registration for the boxed lunches are due by Sep. 12 and can be done so by calling (806) 358-7803 or online.

