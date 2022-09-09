Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday

Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday.
Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday.

According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.

Amarillo police have identified the man as 46-year-old Armando Misael Ramos Hernandez.

Officials say Armando’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail.
Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant Airlines no longer at Rick Husband International Airport
Jason Campion
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after officials find fentanyl, marijuana on Greyhound bus

Latest News

The Amarillo Community Market will honor First Responders on their final Market day of 2022.
Amarillo Community Market honors First Responders on final market day
Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout that will be held on Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout
Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday
The Downtown Women’s Center will be hosting a luncheon ‘Untold Stories - Standing Strong’ this...
Downtown Women’s Center hosting luncheon this Tuesday