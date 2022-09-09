Amarillo Community Market honors First Responders on final market day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will honor First Responders on their final Market day of 2022.

The final market day will be this Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Historic Bivins home.

“We’ve had a great season,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “Our vendors are our hard-working heroes. They bake, cook, grow and create everything we sell. We want everyone to come and meet out great vendors for this final sale day.”

This Saturday they will honor First Responders with a special attraction, the Ambus and Amarillo Firefighters.

“The Ambus is an amazing emergency vehicle. You want to see it in person,” Duke said.

Firefighters will be at the event to talk with with Market visitors.

They will also have special souvenirs for children at the information booth.

The event will also have free Zumba at 9 a.m. and free live music starting at 10 a.m. to noon.

Admission and parking for the Market will be free.

