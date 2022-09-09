Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Community Market honors First Responders on final market day

The Amarillo Community Market will honor First Responders on their final Market day of 2022.
The Amarillo Community Market will honor First Responders on their final Market day of 2022.(Amarillo Community Market)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will honor First Responders on their final Market day of 2022.

The final market day will be this Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Historic Bivins home.

“We’ve had a great season,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “Our vendors are our hard-working heroes. They bake, cook, grow and create everything we sell. We want everyone to come and meet out great vendors for this final sale day.”

This Saturday they will honor First Responders with a special attraction, the Ambus and Amarillo Firefighters.

“The Ambus is an amazing emergency vehicle. You want to see it in person,” Duke said.

Firefighters will be at the event to talk with with Market visitors.

They will also have special souvenirs for children at the information booth.

The event will also have free Zumba at 9 a.m. and free live music starting at 10 a.m. to noon.

Admission and parking for the Market will be free.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail.
Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant Airlines no longer at Rick Husband International Airport
Jason Campion
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after officials find fentanyl, marijuana on Greyhound bus

Latest News

Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout that will be held on Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout
Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday
The Downtown Women’s Center will be hosting a luncheon ‘Untold Stories - Standing Strong’ this...
Downtown Women’s Center hosting luncheon this Tuesday
Good News with Dave
Good News: Musician’s legacy lives on for more than music