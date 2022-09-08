‘We honor him’: Community supports Dalhart by wearing purple for Yahir Cancino

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students at Dalhart Independent School District dressed in purple today to honor the life of Yahir Cancino.

Principal Scot Wright says they wore purple to support the families, students and community.

It has been one week since a football related injury took Yahir’s life far too soon.

“Every day everybody talks about him we honor him.” says Joey Read, head football coach, Dalhart High School. “We’ve got a mural up in the locker room. His locker with his jersey.”

Community supports Dalhart by wearing purple for Yahir Cancino (KFDA)

Coach Read says Yahir was a hard working running back for Dalhart with a love for people, which was proven as his family donated his organs earlier this week to save others lives.

“His legacy is he’s brought so many people together and the good can come from a tragedy,” says Scot Wright, principal, Dalhart High School.

Along with Dalhart ISD several other schools and businesses in the area are wearing purple to show their support.

“Our staff today’s wearing purple in honor of Yahir Cancino to just remember him and let his family know that we’re thinking him,” says Jeff Lloyd, Cheif Credit Officer, Wellington State Bank. “The community doing things like wearing purple, just letting them know that we’re here to support them and help them in any way we can and I hope that in some small way that helps.”

Several community events have been held in his honor.

“It’s very heartwarming, it makes you feel good as a coach,” says Coach Read.

