Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Tractor show to benefit Children’s Home this Saturday

The Panhandle Antique Tractor Association Show & Raffle is hosting the event from 10:00 a.m. to...
The Panhandle Antique Tractor Association Show & Raffle is hosting the event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at High Plains Children’s Home and Family Services, located at 11461 S. Western St.(franky242 via Canva)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A tractor show is being held this Saturday for Children’s Home and more.

The Panhandle Antique Tractor Association Show & Raffle is hosting the event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at High Plains Children’s Home and Family Services, located at 11461 S. Western St.

The event will benefit nonprofits and will have a raffle for a restored 1940 John Deere tractor. The event will also have games and competitions.

For more details, call (806) 344-7799.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak...
Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive
Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Hansford County officials looking for man wanted for felony bond surrender
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake

Latest News

Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
Deadline to sign up for Mayor’s Half Marathon, 5k is tomorrow
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail.
Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park
lighthouse
VIDEO: Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park