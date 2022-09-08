Tractor show to benefit Children’s Home this Saturday
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A tractor show is being held this Saturday for Children’s Home and more.
The Panhandle Antique Tractor Association Show & Raffle is hosting the event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at High Plains Children’s Home and Family Services, located at 11461 S. Western St.
The event will benefit nonprofits and will have a raffle for a restored 1940 John Deere tractor. The event will also have games and competitions.
For more details, call (806) 344-7799.
