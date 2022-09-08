Quiet Before a Weekend System

For your Thursday today, expect more of the same, sunny skies with toasty temperatures. Winds will be light out of the south today, with overnight lows dropping into the 60s. For Friday, expect increasing cloudiness through the day, ahead of the cold front set for Saturday. As of right now, some light small showers could clip the northwest late Friday, but our best chances of rain look to be late Saturday into early Sunday. This cold front is also likely to pack a punch, dropping us into the low 80s by Saturday, then low 70s by Sunday.

