Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Quiet Before a Weekend System

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For your Thursday today, expect more of the same, sunny skies with toasty temperatures. Winds will be light out of the south today, with overnight lows dropping into the 60s. For Friday, expect increasing cloudiness through the day, ahead of the cold front set for Saturday. As of right now, some light small showers could clip the northwest late Friday, but our best chances of rain look to be late Saturday into early Sunday. This cold front is also likely to pack a punch, dropping us into the low 80s by Saturday, then low 70s by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Hansford County officials looking for man after pursuit into Hutchinson County
Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak...
Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake

Latest News

First Alert Weather Team's Weather Atlas
Doppler Dave’s Outlook
news
Doppler Dave Weather Forecast 9/7
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 9/7
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 9/7
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet, For Now