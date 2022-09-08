Queen concert to benefit Family Care Foundation this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Family Care Foundation is hosting a Queen concert this weekend to raise money.

Gates for the Queen Legacy, a tribute to Queen, open at 7:00 p.m. with Queen starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch Event Center.

All of the money raised will help with medical needs in the Amarillo area.

The Family Care Foundation provides medical equipment, medical care, medical services and healthcare education in the area.

For more details, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.