Park Central hosting Chili Cook-Off and Car Show, donations go towards The Walk to End Alzheimer’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park Central will be hosting a Chili Cook-Off and Car Show to help towards The Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event will be on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Park Central Campus.

All proceeds and donations will go towards the cause.

Sod Poodles Ruckus will be at the event from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.