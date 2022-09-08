Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Kylie Hiner Memorial Park announces surpass of fundraising goal

Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Groundbreaking
Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Groundbreaking(City of Canyon)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Committee announced their fundraising goal of $1.1 million has been surpassed to $1.3 million.

“Honoring Kylie’s name with this Playground allows all of us the ability to remember her contagious smile, reliving great memories and hearing children playing and laughing,” said Quinn Alexander, chair of the KHMP committee.

The groundbreaking for the KHMP will be held on Thursday, October 20, in Conner Park at 11 a.m.

This event is open to the public, and lunch will be provided after by Southwest AMBUCS Amarillo.

Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Groundbreaking
Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Groundbreaking(City of Canyon)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak...
Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive
Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Hansford County officials looking for man after pursuit into Hutchinson County
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake

Latest News

The Golden Spread Council of the Boy Scouts of America is holding their Scout-O-Rama this...
Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America hosting Scout-O-Rama this weekend
Officials have arrested a man after a K-9 found marijuana and fentanyl in the luggage...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after officials find fentanyl, marijuana on Greyhound bus
Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers and Mentoring Programs will host their annual Walk for Life this...
Hope Choice hosting Walk for Life this Saturday
Park Central will be hosting a Chili Cook Off and Car Show to help towards The Walk to End...
Park Central hosting Chili Cook-Off and Car Show, donations go towards The Walk to End Alzheimer’s