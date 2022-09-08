Kylie Hiner Memorial Park announces surpass of fundraising goal

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Committee announced their fundraising goal of $1.1 million has been surpassed to $1.3 million.

“Honoring Kylie’s name with this Playground allows all of us the ability to remember her contagious smile, reliving great memories and hearing children playing and laughing,” said Quinn Alexander, chair of the KHMP committee.

The groundbreaking for the KHMP will be held on Thursday, October 20, in Conner Park at 11 a.m.

This event is open to the public, and lunch will be provided after by Southwest AMBUCS Amarillo.

Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Groundbreaking (City of Canyon)

