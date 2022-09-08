Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America hosting Scout-O-Rama this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Council of the Boy Scouts of America is holding their Scout-O-Rama this weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2p.m., at Austin Park the Golden Spread Council of the Boy Scouts of America will hold their Scout-O-Rama.

During Scout-O-Rama, individual scouting units such as Cub Scout Packs, Boy Scout Troops and Venture Crews will create activity or display booths to help give the general public a better idea of what Scouting is through hands-on activities.

According to the release, those who attend could get the opportunity to learn how to make fruit cobbler in a Dutch oven, pinewood derby racing, learning to make rope, viewing a proper flag retirement, launching air powered rockets, playing games with a compass and find out how to set up a model campsite.

The event is open to the public and is free to attend.

Food trucks will be at the event to purchase food, or you can pack your own picnic lunch.

The goal of this event is to show the public the skills that the boy scouts have learned and to recruit more youth to sign up for the local Scouting program.

