Deadline to sign up for Mayor’s Half Marathon, 5k is tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The deadline to sign up for the Mayor’s Half Marathon and 5k is tomorrow.

The run, benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, is 7:00 a.m. on Saturday at 1911 S. Georgia St.

Registration can be done online and packet pick up is at Get Fit from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The run will have awards for overall, masters and age group winners in the 5k and half marathon. Awards will also be given for male, female and mixed winners in the relay.

