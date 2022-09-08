Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Deadline to sign up for Mayor’s Half Marathon, 5k is tomorrow

Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center(The Bridge)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The deadline to sign up for the Mayor’s Half Marathon and 5k is tomorrow.

The run, benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, is 7:00 a.m. on Saturday at 1911 S. Georgia St.

Registration can be done online and packet pick up is at Get Fit from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The run will have awards for overall, masters and age group winners in the 5k and half marathon. Awards will also be given for male, female and mixed winners in the relay.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak...
Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive
Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Hansford County officials looking for man wanted for felony bond surrender
A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail.
Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say

Latest News

Starlight Ranch Event Center
Queen concert to benefit Family Care Foundation this weekend
The Panhandle Antique Tractor Association Show & Raffle is hosting the event from 10:00 a.m. to...
Tractor show to benefit Children’s Home this Saturday
the chat
VIDEO: Criminal Complaint
The Golden Spread Council of the Boy Scouts of America is holding their Scout-O-Rama this...
Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America hosting Scout-O-Rama this weekend