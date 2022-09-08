Who's Hiring?
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after officials find fentanyl, marijuana on Greyhound bus

Officials have arrested a man after a K-9 found marijuana and fentanyl in the luggage...
Officials have arrested a man after a K-9 found marijuana and fentanyl in the luggage compartment of a greyhound bus.
By Tamlyn Cochran and KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have arrested a man after a K-9 found marijuana and fentanyl in the luggage compartment of a Greyhound bus.

According to criminal complaint, on Sept. 4, Amarillo police officer and his K-9 were working at the Greyhound bus maintenance barn at S. Monroe.

The officer and his K-9 did a free air sniff of the luggage compartment of a Greyhound bus and found a USPS priority mail box inside a maroon luggage.

The box contained two heat-sealed bags of suspected marijuana and also found a flat rate envelope with fentanyl pills. There was a bottle of nail polish remover with tan color liquid inside.

The officer continued the search with his K-9 finding a white bag inside the bus overhead bin and found four sealed bags of marijuana.

Officials conducted a surveillance at the station where a TFO official sat inside the bus finding a suspect who sat at the seat where the bag was found with marijuana.

The TFO officer asked the suspect who was later identified as Jason Campion to exit the bus and seized the plastic bag he was holding.

When officials asked Campion if he had any luggage in the compartment under the bus he claimed the maroon bag and a brown box that had four heat sealed bags of marijuana.

When officers searched Campion they found a bag of marijuana, a plastic bag that contained an unknown brown substance, and a Zip-Lock bag that had two smaller sandwich bags that contained fentanyl.

Officers believe that the amount of illegal narcotics recovered means that Campion was going to sell the drugs.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

