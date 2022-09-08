Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Cooler Air Coming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will sweep sound across the Panhandle on Saturday. Another warm day ahead of the front on Friday. Then a transition day on Saturday with the cooler air being felt first across the northern part of the region. But Sunday highs will be about 20 degrees cooler. With, and behind, the front the rain chances increase for scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures rebound quickly on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak...
Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive
Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Hansford County officials looking for man wanted for felony bond surrender
A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail.
Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say

Latest News

Cooler Air Coming
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 9/8
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 9/8
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet Before a Weekend System
First Alert Weather Team's Weather Atlas
Doppler Dave’s Outlook