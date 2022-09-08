Cooler Air Coming

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will sweep sound across the Panhandle on Saturday. Another warm day ahead of the front on Friday. Then a transition day on Saturday with the cooler air being felt first across the northern part of the region. But Sunday highs will be about 20 degrees cooler. With, and behind, the front the rain chances increase for scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures rebound quickly on Monday.

