Boys Ranch Roughriders shocking the panhandle with 2-0 start

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Last season, the Boys Ranch Roughriders made headlines across the panhandle after snapping a 49-game losing streak. The longest losing streak in the state of Texas. This season, the team is making headlines once more, but this time losing isn’t part of the story.

“It’s exciting, but we’re not expecting to win two games.” Junior Xavier Wheeler said. “We’re expecting to go further than 2-0.”

It’s been 11 years since the team’s last 2-0 start. This week, the Roughriders have their sights set on going 3-0. That’s a mark that would eclipse their win total over the last five seasons combined.

“I’ve been out here nine years and we’ve never had something like this.” Junior Greyson Hagar told Newschannel10. “It’s not surprising because we all believed in each other. We all have faith and love in each other that we can do it.”

Head coach Aaron Wampler is in his third season with Boys Ranch. The message he’s been delivering to his players is finally paying off.

“You talk about the struggles of the past and we always preach you guys deserve to win, but it’s not going to be handed to you.” Wampler said. “When you get two early [wins], it just reinforces the fact that you’re capable of doing this. You can go compete with everyone and now it’s right there in front of us. Everything we want we can go get.”

The work is far from done for Boys Ranch. Coach Wampler emphasized that it’s about much more than the first two games.

“It’s about what they’re building for the rest of this season and the years to come. We’re starting a new culture now. That’s kind of been the focus. This is the expectation now. We aren’t content with one good season or one successful season or 2-0. We’re trying to build a new culture and this is the start of it, so for years to come they’ll always be the group that started that here. So, we’ve got a ton of work to do to keep it going, but we do want to set that bar high for teams in the future.”

