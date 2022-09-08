Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for Burglary and Bond Surrender
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for Burglary of a Habitation and for a Bond Surrender.
According to the release, 45-year-old, Donny Casarez is wanted for Burglary of Habitation and for a Bond Surrender.
Casarez is 5′05″ and weighs 165 pounds.
He has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information about Casarez’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.
