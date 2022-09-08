Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City announces city budget and tax rate

By Kevin Welch
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders voted today for a budget and tax rate that will increase the amount of money the city collects by 23 percent compared to this year.

They actually lowered the rate by four cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. But new construction and increased property valuations pushed the total revenue up.

The budget will be $491 million. Besides addressing inflation and fuel costs, it will allow the city to do things like add a fire station and the people to staff it.

