Amarillo City announces city budget and tax rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders voted today for a budget and tax rate that will increase the amount of money the city collects by 23 percent compared to this year.

They actually lowered the rate by four cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. But new construction and increased property valuations pushed the total revenue up.

The budget will be $491 million. Besides addressing inflation and fuel costs, it will allow the city to do things like add a fire station and the people to staff it.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.