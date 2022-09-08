Who's Hiring?
Allegiant Airlines no longer at Rick Husband International Airport

Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons(Allegiant Air)
By Kevin Welch and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fewer airlines are serving Rick Husband International Airport this week.

The city of Amarillo reports Allegiant Airlines stopped serving the airport as of Monday.

Allegiant was there for less than a year after announcing low-cost flights to and from Las Vegas, Austin and Phoenix.

The move leaves American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines serving the city.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

