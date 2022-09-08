Allegiant Airlines no longer at Rick Husband International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fewer airlines are serving Rick Husband International Airport this week.

The city of Amarillo reports Allegiant Airlines stopped serving the airport as of Monday.

Allegiant was there for less than a year after announcing low-cost flights to and from Las Vegas, Austin and Phoenix.

The move leaves American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines serving the city.

