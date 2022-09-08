Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

19-year-old dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

A dolphin named Maverick died Sept. 1 following treatment for a lung infection.
A dolphin named Maverick died Sept. 1 following treatment for a lung infection.
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday.

According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, a dolphin named Maverick died Sept. 1 following treatment for a lung infection.

Maverick was 19 years old.

“Our veterinary and animal care teams were treating and closely monitoring Maverick’s condition, which sadly took a turn for the worse in recent weeks,” Kallao said in the letter.

Veterinary and animal care teams were treating and closely monitoring Maverick’s lung...
Veterinary and animal care teams were treating and closely monitoring Maverick’s lung condition, which sadly took a turn for the worse in recent weeks.(MGM Resorts International)

In his letter, Kallao notes that the property’s animal care team “works closely with marine animal experts and veterinarians to ensure our dolphins are continually monitored and receive the very best care, year-round.”

Kallao also said the “animals receive weekly physical exams by veterinarians and a weekly meeting to review all aspects related to animal welfare including veterinary, behavioral and water quality.”

“Nothing is more important than the health, safety and happiness of the animals entrusted in our care,” Kallao said.

Earlier this year, the Dolphin Habitat lost another dolphin, Bella, after she died from a gastrointestinal illness.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak...
Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive
Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Hansford County officials looking for man after pursuit into Hutchinson County
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake

Latest News

Officials have arrested a man after a K-9 found marijuana and fentanyl in the luggage...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after officials find fentanyl, marijuana on greyhound bus
Park Central will be hosting a Chili Cook Off and Car Show to help towards The Walk to End...
Park Central hosting Chili Cook-Off and Car Show, donations go towards The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, holds a landmine sniffer dog, Jack Russell...
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2 billion in US military aid for Europe
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character