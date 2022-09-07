Xcel Energy employees take part in day of service activities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy employees are taking part in day of service activities.

The efforts are part of several days of work in an effort to give back to the communities they serve.

Today, employees worked at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, painting the inside.

“This is where we live, work, play,” said Terry Price, senior foundation representative, Xcel. “These are our friends, our neighbors. It’s just important to let our employees see what’s going on in our community and for our to know some things about us too.”

The day of service activities will continue through Saturday.

Xcel says the initiative was originally created to honor those who died on 9/11, but has grown to celebrate those who keep the country safe.

