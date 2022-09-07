Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Xcel Energy employees take part in day of service activities

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy employees are taking part in day of service activities.

The efforts are part of several days of work in an effort to give back to the communities they serve.

Today, employees worked at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, painting the inside.

“This is where we live, work, play,” said Terry Price, senior foundation representative, Xcel. “These are our friends, our neighbors. It’s just important to let our employees see what’s going on in our community and for our to know some things about us too.”

The day of service activities will continue through Saturday.

Xcel says the initiative was originally created to honor those who died on 9/11, but has grown to celebrate those who keep the country safe.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
Today, Amarillo Police Department said they were called of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue on a...
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Hansford County officials looking for man after pursuit into Hutchinson County

Latest News

Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee
Clean up day set for this weekend at Bowie Middle School
Director of Public Works Donny Hooper said last year’s event netted more than 72 tons of debris.
Amarillo participating in National Clean Up Day
A Curry County deputy was injured in a crash when an ambulance rolled over yesterday near...
Curry County deputy injured in ambulance crash yesterday near Roswell
City of Amarillo logo
Growing Amarillo 2022: State of the City festival this Saturday