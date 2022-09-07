Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Security guard fatally shot man who stabbed him with axe, police say

Police are hoping to find surveillance video that may indicate a motive for the attack. (WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Police are investigating a deadly confrontation between a security guard and a man with an axe outside of a marijuana dispensary in Chicago.

Police say a male suspect hit an armed security guard in the leg with an axe during an argument Monday morning outside the Zen Leaf Dispensary in Chicago’s Greektown neighborhood.

After the guard was sliced in the leg, a struggle ensued, and the guard fired at least four shots, witnesses say. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.

“I don’t know what’s with people. It’s crazy that we have to get to these extremes to be safe,” resident Maca Navas said.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in good condition with lacerations to his leg. He is expected to be OK.

“I think he did the right thing,” resident Jake Wilson said.

Investigators shut down the block for several hours as they photographed evidence, including the axe that was left lying on the sidewalk and towels used to stop the security guard’s bleeding wound.

Witnesses say the suspect was carrying the axe in a large backpack. It’s unclear if he was a potential customer at the dispensary.

Police are hoping to find surveillance video that may indicate a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
Today, Amarillo Police Department said they were called of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue on a...
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Benny Figgins, a blackjack dealer, was the last remaining year-one employee at Caesars Palace...
Casino worker gets ‘grand send-off’ into retirement after 55-plus years with company
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a Clovis man dead in Wheeler County.
Man dead after crash in Wheeler County

Latest News

The Fairfield Fire is seen in the background near Hemet, Calif., on Monday. An extreme heat...
California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts
Police are hoping to find surveillance video that may indicate a motive for the attack.
Man with axe attacks security guard outside Chicago dispensary
The Ware family, which are the owners of Amarillo National bank, presented the money to AC...
AC receives $1.2 million gift for scholarships, renovations
Officials confirmed Dr. Evan Dishion was the hiker who died at Spur Cross Trailhead on Monday.
Doctor dies after getting lost, running out of water while hiking, officials say