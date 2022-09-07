Registration open for adult competitive indoor soccer at Kids Inc.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. said registration is open for adult competitive indoor soccer.

The soccer season begins Oct. 3 and ends December with the games being held at the Bus & Fred Dugger Sportsplex, located at 33rd and Osage.

Anyone interested must register before Friday, Sep. 23. The player fees are non-refundable after schedules are posted.

Teams will play eight games, and players must be 18 years old.

To register and for more information, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.