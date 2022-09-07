Who's Hiring?
Quiet, For Now

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Our very stable pattern looks to continue into Wednesday. We’ll see tons of sunshine with mid-90s with the potential for triple digits in some parts of the area. Looking ahead, we won’t get a break in this pattern until Saturday, where a cold front is expected to push through, which will drop temperatures into the 80s, and maybe even 70s for the region. Thanks to some moisture flowing in from the south, showers and storms will be possible on the leading edge of this front late Saturday.

